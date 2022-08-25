Two Bowling Green runs in the seventh made the difference in a previously tied game on Thursday night as the Rome Braves fell 4-2 to the Hot Rods.
Rome (68-47, 32-17 in second half) scored two in the top of the third to take the lead, but Bowling Green (70-45, 29-21) quickly answered with two in the bottom half of the frame to even things up.
The Hot Rods then got a bases-loaded walk by Alika Williams and a sac fly by Dillon Paulson in the bottom of the seventh for what proved to be the winning runs as the Braves' bats were unable to put together a late rally.
Rome's offense was held to just two hits overall in the contest with those coming from Geraldo Quintero and Caleb Durbin. Quintero drove in a run, and Durbin scored a run. Cal Conley reached on a walk, stole a base and scored a run as well.
Paulson and Williams each had a hit for the Hot Rods with Paulson driving in two runs and Williams driving in one and reaching three times on walks. Johan Lopez added a pair of doubles, Alexander Ovalles had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Michael Berglund contributed a double and scored two runs.
Victor Munoz (3-2) picked up the win in relief for Bowling Green as he pitched three innings of scoreless, hitless baseball and struck out one. Evan Reifert recorded a hold with a scoreless inning of relief and two strikeouts, and Antonio Menendez picked up his first save with a 1-2-3 ninth that included a strikeout.
Those three followed Hot Rods starter Patrick Wicklander who got a no decision after pitching four innings and allowing two runs on two hits while striking out eight and walking four.
Malcolm Van Buren (1-3) took the loss in relief for Rome as he lasted just 1/3 of an inning and gave up two runs without allowing a hit but walked three.
Ian Mejia started on the mound for the Braves and pitched three innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out one and walking one. Alec Barger pitched two innings of scoreless relief after that, only allowing one hit and striking out two, and Issrael De La Cruz came on to pitch one inning out of the bullpen as he didn't allow a run or a hit.
Following Van Buren's tough outing, Ben Dum pitched the final 1 2/3 for Rome and gave up no runs on one hit while striking out three.
Rome Braves manager Kanekoa Texeira was ejected in the eighth inning by home plate umpire Jesse Bush.
Rome and Bowling Green will continue their series on Friday night at 7:35 p.m.