When you aren't an everyday starter, you have to take advantage of the days you do get in the lineup, and Rome's Bryson Horne did exactly that on Thursday night.
The Braves' first-baseman went 3-for-4 in front of the home fans at AdventHealth Stadium, including hitting what proved to be a massively important solo homer in the eighth inning to key a 5-4 victory over the Bowling Green Hot Rods.
Horne, who has played in 30 of the team's 48 games this season, came up with clutch hits throughout Thursday's victory for Rome (28-20), who moved back to within a half a game of the South Atlantic League South Division standings behind Bowling Green (28-19). He had an RBI-single in the first, an RBI-double in the third and the 400-foot blast in the eighth to push Rome's then one-run lead back to a two.
"Horne came up with some huge hits for us tonight," said Rome manager Kanekoa Texeira. "For him to not be in the lineup every day and to have a game like that shows you what kind of player he is and what kind of mindset he has. That homer ended up being really important going into the ninth."
Rome led 4-1 going to the eighth, and reliever Malcolm Van Buren quickly recorded two strikeouts against his first two batters faced but ran into some trouble after that with consecutive two-out walks. Bowling Green's Alexander Ovalles came up with an RBI-single off Van Buren as one run came home on the hit and another crossed the plate after the ball got under the outfielder's glove and past him.
With a runner at third following that sequence, Jake McSteen was brought in to get the Braves out of the jam, and he came through with a clutch strikeout to end the inning and maintain the 4-3 lead. After Horne's homer, McSteen came back in the ninth to try to finish things out, but the Hot Rods didn't go away easy as Dru Baker had a two-out RBI-single to cut the deficit to one. McSteen got a groundout to second from the next batter to end the game and seal the Rome win.
"Our relievers did okay tonight...they got some big outs and Malcolm started his inning strong and then got into some trouble with two outs," said Texeira. "They were able to find a hole, and the error on the play made it cost us even more. But McSteen did a heck of a job getting use out of that inning and then making some big pitches in the ninth in a tough situation.
"It's always good to have a guy like (McSteen) that's a little bit older and has been around a while. He's not worried about coming in with a guy on second or third or even giving up a run when you have another to work with. He's going to come in and have some kind of idea about what it takes to get those kind of outs you need in a tight game."
McSteen earned the save, his first of the season after working 1 1/3 innings total and allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out three.
Andrew Hoffman got the win for Rome to improve to 4-2 on the season as he had a solid start in which he went five innings and gave up one run on four hits while striking out eight and walking one.
"(Hoffman) mixed things up well tonight," said Texeira. "He looked strong. He got his sinker going, had some good changeups and a plus slider. It was a great start for him."
Ben Dum and Davis Schwab came on in relief after Hoffman's night was done and each worked a scoreless inning apiece to each get a hold. Dum didn't allow a hit and struck out one, and Schwab gave up one hit and struck out two. Van Buren also was awarded a hold after 2/3 of an inning as he allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out two and walking two.
The Rome offense gave Hoffman some early run support to work with on Thursday as they scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Javier Valdes and Horne each had two-out RBI-singles in the frame, and Landon Stephens also came in to score on a passed ball.
Rome added another run in the third to push the lead to 4-0 on Horne's RBI-double. Along with Horne's 3-for-4 day, Justyn-Henry Malloy and Vaughn Grissom each had multi-hit efforts each with a double and a run scored.
Bowling Green scored their first run in the fourth on a two-out RBI-single from Logan Driscoll, and the score remained 4-1 until the Hot Rods' rally to within one in the eighth. Ronny Simon was the lone Bowling Green player with multiple hits in the contest, going 2-for-5 with a double. Diego Infante also had a double and scored two runs.
Patrick Wicklander took the loss for the Hot Rods to fall to 0-2 as he started and went 3 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking two. Audry Lugo pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief as he didn't allow a hit, struck out two and walked one, and Sean Mullen went two innings in relief after that and gave up one run on one hit while striking out two and walking one.
Rome has now won two of the first three in the series between the top two teams in the South standings and will look to win another big one when they host Bowling Green on Friday at 7 p.m.
"That's a big win for us...hopefully it will give us a boost so we can do it again tomorrow because we've got to have these games," said Texeira. "We really need to win this series and take the lead over them in the standings. I think the big thing I'm looking for is how we respond tomorrow night after a win. We need to come out and play again like we did tonight."
NOTES: Attendance for Thursday's game at AdventHealth Stadium was 870. ...Fans were treated to entertainment from the "Zooperstars" between several innings. The entertainment included the likes of Harry Canary, Tommy LaSwordfish, Derek Cheetah, Alex Frogriguez, Nomar Garciaparrot and Mike Rainbow Trout