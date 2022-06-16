There are memorable days in a baseball career, and then there's what Vaughn Grissom did on Thursday night in the Rome Braves' 22-1 victory at Asheville.
Grissom had a game he won't soon forget that included two grand slams, one in the eighth inning and one in the ninth, to lead the charge for the Braves' lineup that cranked out 23 hits in the blowout win. The shortstop prospect finished 4-for-7 in the game with eight RBIs and five runs scored. Along with his two grand slams, Grissom also had a double.
He wasn't the only player for Rome (33-27) to have an impressive night as Justyn-Henry Malloy also went deep twice for a two-run and three-run homer to finish 3-for-5 with five RBIs, Willie Carter had a 5-for-6 effort with a homer, a double, three RBIs and four runs scored and leadoff hitter Cody Milligan added three hits, including a homer and a double, to go with four RBIs and four runs scored.
Rounding out the offensive contributors for the Braves, who led 3-1 going to the fifth before scoring 19 runs over the final five frames, were Drew Campbell who had two hits, including a triple, to go with two RBIs, Beau Philip who had two hits and scored three runs and Tyler Tolve who had two hits and scored twice.
Rome starter Andrew Hoffman (5-2) was the beneficiary of the incredible night of run support as he earned the win after pitching seven innings and allowing one run on two hits while striking out five.
Trey Riley and Jake McSteen each pitched an inning of scoreless relief and gave up one hit. McSteen recorded two strikeouts, and Riley struck out one.
The Braves will continue their series with Asheville (23-36) on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.