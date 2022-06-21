Vaughn Grissom is one of the top prospects in the Atlanta Braves' system, and with the way he's played lately, it's easy to see why.
Grissom, the Braves' No. 6 prospect, went on a tear last week during Rome's six-game road series against Asheville, and because of his efforts he was named the MiLB's South Atlantic League Player of the Week.
During the the series vs. the Tourists, Grissom hit .516 with 16 total hits, including five doubles and two grand slams, to go with 17 RBIs and 14 runs scored. He had a .559 on-base percentage, .871 slugging percentage, 1.430 OPS, 27 total bases and three stolen bases during the stretch as well.
The shortstop's two grand slams came in consecutive innings as he went deep with the bases loaded in both the eighth and ninth inning of the Braves' 22-1 victory over Asheville last Thursday.
Grissom is in his third Minor League season after being drafted by the Braves in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Fla. He played the 2019 season for the Gulf Coast League Braves and spent the majority of the 2021 season with the Augusta GreenJackets before being promoted last September to High-A Rome.
So far in 2022 after being assigned to Rome out of spring training, Grissom is batting .296 with eight homers, 12 doubles, one triple, 45 RBIs and 47 runs scored in 56 games. He has played shortstop for most of the season but has also shown a solid glove at second base and third in a few starts.
In other recent Rome Braves news:
Milligan promoted, Pearson assigned to Rome
Rome Braves outfielder Cody Milligan was promoted to Double-A Mississippi on Tuesday, and outfielder Jacob Pearson was assigned to Rome from Mississippi to complete the transaction.
Milligan has had a strong year for High-A Rome in 2022 as he hit .329 with 69 total hits, including 17 doubles and three triples, to go with 15 RBIs, 55 runs scored, seven stolen bases, a .458 on-base percentage and .910 OPS in 55 games.
Pearson has split time between Rome and Mississippi this season and has played in 36 total games.