Some players just look natural on the baseball diamond. They just have a smooth way about them whether it’s their work with the glove, the way they run the bases or their calm demeanor in the batter’s box.
Vaughn Grissom no doubt fits that mold. The top-10 prospect in the Atlanta Minor League system has been one of the most consistent players for the Rome Braves this season, displaying a strong bat, steady defense whether at shortstop, second base or third base and a knack for making things happen on the basepaths.
Grissom, who was drafted by Atlanta in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, is in the midst of a stellar 2022 campaign as he is batting .298 with nine homers, 12 doubles, one triple, 46 RBIs, 48 runs scored and 16 stolen bases.
He’s been on a tear recently as well as he was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week on Monday following his monster six-game series at Asheville where he batted .516 with 16 total hits, including five doubles and two grand slams, to go with 17 RBIs and 14 runs scored. He also had a .559 on-base percentage, .871 slugging percentage, 1.430 OPS and 27 total bases in the series. His two grand slams came in back-to-back innings in last Thursday’s game, which was a memory he will carry with him for a long time.
Recently, the RN-T caught up with Grissom to discuss several topics, including his thoughts on the season so far, his unbelievable two grand slam game last week, his influences as a player, what he likes to do when he’s not playing baseball and a few others. Here’s what he had to say:
RN-T: What have been your reflections on how the season has gone so far in Rome?
GRISSOM: It’s been going pretty well. We’re above .500 so that’s always where you want to be. We have a winning team and play good baseball. We throw strikes, and we obviously have to hit too, but when we throw strikes we tend to win ballgames. Honestly I’m so excited for what we have left this season because we’re in a good spot to hopefully end up on top with a championship. I like playing the kind of baseball we’re playing this year.
RN-T: What are your expectations or goals for the rest of 2022?
GRISSOM: Hopefully we’re all out of here by a certain point. Individually we want all want to go to the next level and see our teammates go to the next level, but that can’t happen unless we’re winning. We know that for you to be in a good position to move up, you’ve got to help the team win. So the first thing we want to do is win games, and I feel like everything else just takes care of itself.
RN-T: What was the two grand slam game like last week in Asheville and have you ever had a game like that at any level during your baseball career?
GRISSOM: That was a good one, man. I guess it was kind of surreal. After the game it was just a lot of different emotions. We had just beaten the brakes off them so it was good to celebrate with the team, but realizing afterwards what I had done was crazy. I didn’t really think about it in the moment. It didn’t even cross my mind during the game, but after the game it was really cool to know I had a little piece in history that only a couple guys have done.
RN-T: You’ve gotten a lot of attention already as one of the top prospects in the organization. How much do you think about that kind of stuff and how much does it motivate you to work even harder?
GRISSOM: I know that a lot of people think highly of me, but there are still some people that aren’t convinced yet. So all that prospect stuff, I don’t look at it too hard because I know all it takes is one young guy and I could be off that list or who knows. This game is humbling so I never want to be satisfied. I don’t really like to think about that at all actually. I’m definitely grateful to get the attention I’ve had, but in my head it’s not even close to where I want to be.
RN-T: Who is a player you admired growing up or tried to model your game after?
GRISSOM: I guess being from Florida and having Fox Sports, I liked watching Ben Zobrist. He could do everything on the field. He was really versatile. James Loney...I liked his approach. He was a just a pure hitter. Mike Trout obviously, (Ronald) Acuna now. There are so many guys out there that are just changing the game that I really like. Especially with the Braves, there have been so many young guys come up and help carry the team. Michael Harris is another really good one.
RN-T: What do you like to do in your free time when you aren’t playing baseball?
GRISSOM: I like to be in the water a lot. I like the river or lake or ocean, wherever I’m at. I like to be outside, just relax outside whatever it is. We like to play golf too. Golfing is always an automatic off-day activity, just kicking it with the boys.
RN-T: Have you thought about what it will feel like to get that call to the Majors or step out on that Big-League field for the first time or are you just focused on what is directly in front of you right now?
GRISSOM: It’s hard to say this and not sound cocky, but I feel like I’ll be where I belong in a competitive aspect. I don’t want to get there and feel out of place. Obviously I’m going to be excited, but I don’t want to be nervous or like it’s something out of the ordinary. I guess feeling like you belong will make the task a little bit easier. But it’s going to be surreal, especially going to all the different ballparks for the first time. I can only imagine what that will be like right now.