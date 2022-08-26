The Rome Braves rallied for four runs in the seventh to grab the lead and held off a late comeback attempt by Bowling Green in the bottom of the ninth for a 6-5 win on the road on Friday night to even the series at two games apiece.
Rome (69-47, 33-17 in second half) trailed the host Hot Rods 3-2 after six but came up with some clutch hits during the seventh-inning rally to take a 6-3 lead. Bowling Green (70-46, 29-22) plated two runs in the final inning but couldn't find the tying score as the Braves' Austin Smith closed it out for the save.
Leading the bats for Rome was Drew Campbell with a pair of hits, including a two-run homer. Jacob Pearson also had a two-run shot as part of the seventh-inning surge, Tyler Tolve contributed two hits and a run scored and Cal Conley added a hit, two walks, two stolen bases and a run scored.
Alex Segal (2-0) got the win in relief for the Braves as he pitched 1 1/3 innings and didn't allow a run while giving up three hits and struck out two. Ronaldo Alesandro picked up his first hold with a scoreless, hitless inning of relief that included a strikeout, and Smith got his 11th save thanks to one inning of work in which he allowed two runs on one hit.
Those three relieves followed JJ Niekro who got a no decision after the starter went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out seven.
With the win, Rome pushes its lead in the South Atlantic League South Division second half standings back to 4.5 games over Bowling Green as the two teams meet again on Saturday night at 7:35 p.m. They will wrap up the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.