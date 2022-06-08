After the way the last four games have played out, the Rome Braves needed to right the ship, and they were able to do that on Wednesday night thanks to some early offense and strong pitching in a 3-1 victory over Wilmington at AdventHealth Stadium.
The Braves (29-22) took control of the momentum in the first inning thanks to a three-run frame that included a two-run homer by Vaughn Grissom and a two-out, RBI-single from Bryson Horne, and that proved to be all the offense needed to support starter Dylan Dodd and the Rome bullpen in the win that snapped a four-game losing streak.
"That one was really big for us," said Rome manager Kanekoa Texeira. "Yesterday was tough to open the series (against Wilmington) like that and the way the last series ended so it was good to see our guys come back out and fight. We just wanted to put that behind us and start playing winning baseball.
"That first inning was a big factor. To get runs early like that to support Dylan was really great to see. You want to put the pressure on them early. When you do that and play clean defense like we did tonight, you give yourself a really good chance to win."
Rome threatened a few more times with runners in scoring position but were unable to add to their three-run total. That didn't matter, however, as Dodd pitched six strong innings, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out five and walking two to earn the win and improve to 5-4 on the season.
After that the Braves' bullpen was lights out as three relievers combined to give up no runs on just two hits with one strikeout. RJ Freure followed Dodd and pitched a scoreless seventh with one hit allowed and one strikeout, and Alec Barger carried the torch in the eighth with a scoreless frame as well as he gave up one hit. Austin Smith closed things out with a 1-2-3 ninth to collect his fourth save. Barger and Freure were also awarded holds.
"Dylan did well tonight. He threw his four-seamer and two-seamer and mixed in some good changeups and sliders," said Texeira. "He went six and probably could've gone seven, but we had a fresh bullpen that needed to get some work after the shortened game last night. RJ set the tone. It was good to see him back out there. Barger had a good inning, and then Smitty at the end was solid as he always is. He's going to give you everything he's got to get those big outs at the end."
Grissom finished 2-for-4 with his two-run homer to lead the Braves' bats, and Cody Milligan was 3-for-4 with a run scored in the leadoff spot. Along with Horne's RBI-hit, Drew Campbell added two hits as well, and Christian Robinson and Cade Bunnell each contributed a hit.
Wilmington (25-24) got their lone run in the sixth on a two-out, RBI-double from Omar Meregildo. Jose Sanchez was the lone player with multiple hits for the Blue Rocks as he went 2-for-4, and Yasel Antuna added a hit and scored a run.
Seth Shuman took the loss for Wilmington to fall to 2-2 as he went five innings and gave up three runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking one. Michael Kirian, Malvin Pena and Garvin Alston each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
Rome will host Wilmington again on Thursday night at AdventHealth Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.