Rome led late in Thursday's game on the road, but a three-run seventh inning for Greenville was the difference as the Drive rallied for a 4-3 victory.
The Braves (39-33, 3-3 in second half) scored one run in the third and two in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead, but host Greenville (28-44, 2-4) got a pair of homers in the bottom of the seventh from Niko Kavadas for a two-run shot and Joe Davis with a solo blast to turn the score around. Rome was unable to answer over the final two frames to suffer their first loss of the series so far.
Willie Carter, Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jacob Pearson each drove in a run to lead the Rome offense. Bryson Horne added two hits and a run scored, Vaughn Grissom contributed two hits and stole a base and Beau Philip had a hit and scored a run.
Royber Salinas started for Rome and got a no decision despite solid work on the mound as he pitched five innings and gave up one run on four hits while striking out seven and walking three.
Jake McSteen came on in relief and took the loss to fall to 4-1 as he went two innings and gave up three runs on four hits while striking out two. RJ Freure also pitched an inning of relief out of the bullpen as he didn't allow a run or a hit and struck out one.
Rome will look to get back on track on Friday night when they take on Greenville once again starting at 7:05 p.m.