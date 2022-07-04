Five pitchers combined to give up two hits as the Rome Braves earned a 2-1 victory over Asheville on Monday night at AdventHealth Stadium in front of a large July 4th crowd.
Rome (42-34, 6-4 in second half) took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of the contest before the Tourists (31-43, 5-4) were finally able to record their first hit of the night.
Starter Dylan Dodd got the win for the Braves to improve to 8-5 on the season as he gave up one run without allowing a hit in five innings of work, struck out nine and walked two.
Four relievers each chipped in on the dominant effort on the mound as they each threw one inning of scoreless relief. Alec Barger and Trey Riley each went one inning and didn't allow a hit while striking out one, Jake McSteen followed by going one inning and giving up one hit while striking out one and Austin Smith recorded his seventh save with a scoreless ninth as he allowed one hit and struck out two. Barger, Riley and McSteen each picked up holds with their outings.
All of Rome's scoring came in the fifth inning as they tallied two runs to take the lead after trailing 1-0 previously. Tyler Tolve had a solo homer, and Jacob Pearson recorded a sacrifice fly to drive in the other run. Bryson Horne also recorded two hits in the contest, and Pearson and Vaughn Grissom each had one.
The teams will have a day off on Tuesday before resuming the six-game series on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Monday's game was the first of a 12-game, two-week homestand at AdventhHealth Stadium for the Braves.