Rome got dominant pitching from Royber Salinas and four relievers to shut down the Winston-Salem bats and lead the way to a 3-0 Braves victory on Wednesday night at AdventHealth Stadium.
Salinas worked five innings of shutout ball and only allowed one hit while striking out 10 to earn his first win with Rome (16-13). He was then followed by great work out of the Braves' bullpen as Jake McSteen, Justin Yeager, Ben Dum and Austin Smith all pitched a scoreless inning of relief to finish off the Dash (15-13).
McSteen picked up his second hold of the season with a scoreless inning of work as he didn't allow a hit and struck out one. Yeager and Dum each grabbed their first hold as both gave up one hit with Yeager striking out three. Smith then completed the victory with a scoreless, hitless ninth for his third save and struck out two.
The Braves didn't need much run support from their offense, but they provided some anyway as they were led by a 3-for-4, one RBI night from Vaughn Grissom. Drew Campbell added two hits, two stolen bases and a run scored, Beau Philip drove in two runs and Christian Robinson had a hit, a run scored and drew a walk. Cody Milligan also had a double in the leadoff spot
Rome will look to keep their strong play at home going on Thursday night when they host Winston-Salem at 7 p.m. once again at AdventHealth Stadium as the Braves aim for a third straight win.