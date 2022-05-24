Rome's Dylan Dodd had a dominant start on Saturday against the team with the top record in the South Atlantic League, and that performance garnered him som well-deserved recognition.
Dodd was named the MILB Pitcher of the Week for the South Atlantic League for May 16-22 thanks to his impressive outing in a Braves' win against the Aberdeen IronBirds on Saturday.
In Rome's 6-0 victory, Dodd started on the mound and went six shutout innings as he allowed just three hits while striking out four to earn the win and improve to 4-2 on the season.
So far in 2022, Dodd has made eight starts, and along with his 4-2, he has a 4.46 ERA in 42 1/3 innings, 40 strikeouts and a 1.18 WHIP. Along with Saturday's game, he now hasn't allowed a run in his last two starts after pitching seven scoreless innings in a home win against Winston-Salem on May 14.
Dodd was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft (96th overall pick) out of Southeast Missouri State by the Atlanta Braves and assigned in August 2021 to the Single-A affiliate Augusta GreenJackets before being promoted to Rome in September. He opened the 2022 season in Rome following spring training.
Rome was set to open a six-game road series at Hudson Valley on Tuesday night as they are coming off a 4-2 series win at Aberdeen.