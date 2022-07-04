A seven-inning no-hitter by Rome starter Luis De Avila highlighted the weekend as the Braves won two of the final three games on their road trip at Greenville.
De Avila was nearly spotless during his start in the opening game of a doubleheader on Saturday as he didn't allow a hit over seven innings, struck out nine and walked three to earn the win and improve to 2-5 on the season for Rome (41-34, 5-4 in second half) in the team's 5-0 victory over the Drive in the seven-inning contest.
The game was the first of two seven-inning contests on Saturday night as Friday's game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Supporting De Avila's stellar effort on the mound was a strong effort at the plate from Vaughn Grissom who went 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. Javier Valdes also had a big night offensively, going 3-for-4 with a solo homer, and Drew Campbell added two hits with an RBI. Jacob Pearson contributed a hit and a run scored from the leadoff spot as well.
The nightcap on Saturday didn't go Rome's way as Greenville (29-46, 3-6) earned a 4-2 victory by way of a two-run walk-off homer by Tyler McDonough in the bottom of the seventh. The team's battled to a 2-2 tie with Greenville scoring one in the third, the Braves rallying for one each in the fourth and fifth and the Drive scoring one in the bottom of the fifth before the dramatic ending.
Campbell and Jacob Klein each had a double and an RBI to lead the Rome offense in the loss. Justyn-Henry Malloy and Christian Robinson each added a hit and scored a run. Robinson also had a stolen base.
Rome used four pitchers in the contest as starter Lisandro Santos went 2 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits while striking out seven before being followed by Dylan Spain who pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up one run on four hits while striking out one and Ben Dum pitching 1 2/3 innings and allowing no runs on two hits while striking out three. Austin Smith took the loss to drop to 1-3 on the season as he gave up two runs on one hit in the final inning.
Rome bounced back from the Saturday night loss with an emphatic victory in the series finale on Sunday as they racked up 20 total hits in a 14-1 beatdown of the Drive.
The Braves' bats got going early as the scored 13 runs over the first three innings and coasted to the win from there. Three long balls led the way as Landon Stephens, Grissom and Willie Carter each went deep in the contest. Stephens finished 4-for-6 with a two-run homer, three RBIs total and two runs scored, and Grissom was 3-for-4 with a homer, double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Carter added two hits, including a three-run blast, and scored two runs.
Also contributing offensively were Pearson with two hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Malloy with three hits and a run scored, Campbell and Beau Philip with two hits and an RBI apiece and Bryson Horne with a hit and an RBI.
Roddery Munoz grabbed the win on the mound to improve to 4-3 as he went five innings and allowed one unearned run on five hits while striking out five and walking three. Davis Schwab and Issrael De La Cruz each pitched two scoreless innings of relief after Munoz with Schwab giving up two hits and striking out three and De La Cruz giving up no hits and striking out two.
Rome was back at home on Monday night to open a two-week homestand when they hosted Asheville at AdventHealth Stadium. The six-game series continues with a 7 p.m. start on Wednesday night.