The phrase "no-hitter" makes a lot of people take notice, and that's exactly the case for Rome starting pitcher Luis De Avila.
The lefty tossed a seven-inning no-hitter in the Braves' win over Greenville on Saturday night in the opening game of a doubleheader, and now the honors are rolling in.
De Avila was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball on Tuesday following his special night in Greenville. He earned the win to improve to 2-5 on the season by holding the host Drive without a hit for the complete-game, seven-inning effort as he struck out nine and walked three.
It was the Rome Braves' first no-hitter since 2005 when James Parr and Angelo Burrows combined to throw the first and only other one in the team's history.
De Avila, who is from San Estanislao, Colombia, was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves organization this past December after spending last season pitching for the Columbia Fireflies, a Minor League affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. He also spent time previously in the Colorado Rockies system after being signed by them to a Minor League free agent contract in 2017.
So far in 2022 with Rome along with his 2-5 record, De Avila has a 4.24 ERA in 14 starts and has thrown 70 innings total. He has recorded 68 strikeouts, issued just 28 walks and has a WHIP of 1.37.
De Avila is the fourth Rome Brave to receive such an honor this season after Landon Stephens was named SAL Player of the Week twice and Vaughn Grissom once, and Dylan Dodd was previously named SAL Pitcher of the Week as well.
De Avila is scheduled to start once again during the Braves' six-game home series against the Asheville Tourists, which continues on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Rome won the series opener by a 2-1 score on Monday night at AdventHealth Stadium.