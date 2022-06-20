The Rome Braves finished off a strong road trip with a pair of wins on Saturday and Sunday over the Asheville Tourists.
Rome (35-28) once again displayed its deep lineup by scoring double-digit runs in both weekend contests as they defeated Asheville (24-38) by a 12-8 score on Saturday night before winning 17-5 on Sunday afternoon to complete a 4-2 mark in the series.
During Saturday's game, the Braves scored five runs in the top of the first, but Asheville rallied to take a 7-6 lead after two innings. The Rome lineup combined to score six runs over the fifth and sixth inning to pull back in front and hold on from there.
Leading the way was Landon Stephens and Javier Valdes who each went deep, including a grand slam in the first from Valdes. Stephens had a solo shot in the second and finished the game 2-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBIs. Christian Robinson also had a solo homer and finished with two hits.
Other offensive contributors for Rome included Bryson Horne who went 4-for-5 with a double, Cody Milligan who had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Cade Bunnell who drove in a run.
Alec Barger (3-0) picked up the win in relief by pitching two scoreless innings as he didn't allow a hit and struck out three. He came on in relief of starter Luis De Avila who had a tough outing, lasting just two innings and giving up seven runs on seven hits.
Dylan Spain and Ben Dum each pitched two innings of relief as well, and Austin Smith tossed a scoreless ninth.
During Sunday's series finale it took a little while for the Braves' bats to get going, but once they did it was a memorable finish. They trailed Asheville 4-2 going to the seventh, but Rome's bats came alive for eight runs in the seventh, one in the eighth and six in the ninth to rally for the convincing win.
Justyn-Henry Malloy had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs, Vaughn Grissom added two hits, two RBIs, a stolen base and three runs scored and Stephens contributed a homer and four RBIs. Also going deep were Tyler Tolve for a two-run shot in the seventh and Bryson Horne for a solo homer in the seventh.
Drew Campbell added two hits and two RBIs, and Cody Milligan and Christian Robinson each had a double among two hits and scored two runs apiece.
Rome used five pitchers in the game as Lisandro Santos started and went four innings in a no decision as he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out four and walking three. Malcolm Van Buren followed with an inning of scoreless relief and struck out one, Trey Riley (2-0) picked up the win with an inning of relief, allowing one run on two hits, Jake McSteen tossed two scoreless innings and struck out one and RJ Freure came on in the ninth and gave up one run on two hits.
Rome will aim to carry over the momentum on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. when they open a six-game homestand at AdventHealth Stadium against the Hickory Crawdads.