The Rome Braves continued its strong homestand on Thursday night as two pitchers combined to shutout visiting Bowling Green for a 3-0 victory at AdventHealth Stadium.
Daniel Martinez and Hunter Riggins each pitched well for Rome (11-12) to lead the way to the club's third straight win to open the six-game set with the Hot Rods (9-13) and the 12-game homestand in all.
Martinez started and went 4 2/3 innings as he didn't allow a run on just three hits, struck out four and walked two in a no decision. Riggins got his first win after coming on in relief in the fifth and finishing things out with 4 1/3 innings scoreless as he gave up four hits and struck out four.
Rome scored a run in the third to take the first lead in the contest and then added two more insurance runs in the fifth for all the support the Braves' duo on the mound needed. Stephen Paolini and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. each tripled in the contest with Paolini scoring two runs and Kilpatrick driving in one.
Drake Baldwin continued swinging a hot bat as he added a hit and an RBI for Rome, and Kadon Morton contributed a hit, a stolen base and a run scored. Geraldo Quintero had the only other hit for the home team and drew a walk while Nacho Alvarez Jr. reached base three times on walks.
Keyshawn Askew (1-3) took the loss for Bowling Green after pitching 4 1/3 innings and giving up three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Austin Vernon pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the Hot Rods as he didn't allow a hit, struck out three and walked five. Nelson Alvarez pitched the final inning and gave up no runs on one hit with one strikeout.
Jeffry Parra led the Bowling Green bats with a pair of hits. No other Hot Rod had more than one hit, and all the team's hits for the night were singles.
Rome and Bowling Green were back at if Friday night at Advent Health Stadium and will complete the series on Saturday with a 5 p.m. first pitch and on Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch.