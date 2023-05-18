Rome's hot play at Hickory continued on Thursday as the Braves used a big fourth inning and a shutdown effort from their bullpen to win 4-3 and make it three straight over the Crawdads to open the road series.
Rome (18-17) led 1-0 going to the fourth when it added three more runs to its lead. Hickory (12-22) battled back within one with a three-run bottom half of the fourth, but the Braves' bullpen held from there to secure the win.
Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. led the Rome offense with a 2-for-4, three-RBI, two stolen base effort in the leadoff spot, and Brandon Parker had a hit and the other RBI.
Geraldo Quintero contributed a triple, and Keshawn Ogans had a hit and a run scored. Kadon Morton drew a walk, stole a base and scored two runs.
Luis Vargas (3-2) got the win for the Braves as he pitched five scoreless innings in relief, giving up just two hits and striking out four. Rob Griswold collected his third save after tossing a scoreless ninth.
Patrick Halligan got the start and went three innings as he gave up three runs on four hits with one strikeout in a no-decision.
Rome will continue its six-game series at Hickory on Friday at 7 p.m.
In Wednesday's game between the Braves and Crawdads:
Rome 3, Hickory 1
A strong outing by starter Daniel Martinez and big hits by Drake Baldwin and Bryson Horne helped the Rome Braves beat Hickory on Wednesday to earn a second straight win to open the six-game road series.
Martinez (1-0) went 5 2/3 innings and gave up one run on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk to earn the win for Rome. The only run he gave up came in the second as the host Crawdads took the lead before the Braves' bats turned the game around a few innings later.
Baldwin connected for a solo homer in the fourth to tie the game, and Horne came through with a two-run double in the sixth to push Rome in front for good.
With the lead in hand, the Braves' bullpen took care of the rest as Hayden Harris and Nick Howard each picked up a hold with scoreless outings and Peyton Williams secured his third save. Harris tossed 1 1/3 innings without giving up a hit or a run and struck out four, and Howard went one inning and allowed no hits or runs and struck out one. Williams pitched the ninth and gave up two hits but no runs.
Along with Baldwin and Horne's big hits, Ogans went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, and Adam Zebrowski had two hits as well with a run scored. Kilpatrick added a double.