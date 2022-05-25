The Braves' four-game win streak was snapped on Wednesday as Hudson Valley used an offensive surge over their final few innings to defeat Rome 8-4 in a day affair.
Rome (24-17) scored four runs over the first three innings to take a 4-1 lead in the contest, but the Renegades (18-22) scored one in the bottom of the third and combined for six more between the fifth and eighth innings to make the difference. The Braves' bats were held silent over the final six frames.
Roddery Munoz got the start for Rome and went four innings as he allowed two runs on three hits while striking out three and walking four in a no decision. Lisandro Santos took the loss in relief to fall to 1-3 as he lasted three innings and gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out seven and walking two.
RJ Freure also allowed a run and walked one in his relief appearance, and Davis Schwab pitched one inning as he didn't allow a run, gave up one hit, struck out three and walked two.
Landon Stephens had a big day at the plate to lead the Rome offense as he was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Among his hits was his team-leading 11th homer, a three-run shot in the third inning.
Tyler Tolve added two hits and an RBI, Drew Campbell and Vaughn Grissom each had a hit and a run scored and Cade Bunnell contributed a double.
After splitting the first two games of the series, Rome and Hudson Valley will tangle again on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.