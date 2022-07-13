Rome saw its eight-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday afternoon as Bowling Green scored five runs in the fourth inning to grab the momentum and hold on for an 8-4 victory at AdventHealth Stadium.
The visiting Hot Rods (51-30, 10-6 in second half) broke open a scoreless game in the top half of the fourth as they used a double by Logan Driscoll to start the rally by driving in one, and that was followed by four more runs coming home on ground balls on the infield.
Alexander Ovalles beat the throw on a close play at the plate on a fielder's choice, Driscoll and Johan Lopez scored on another throw home that got away for an error a batter later and Luis Leon completed the scoring in the inning by crossing the plate on a fielder's choice hit to second.
Bowling Green added another on a solo homer by Lope in the sixth and scored its final two runs in the top of the ninth on an RBI triple by Alika Williams followed by an RBI single by Ovalles.
Rome (48-35, 12-5) tallied its first run on an RBI double by Bryson Horne in the sixth and then made one final push to get back in the game as Beau Philip connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, but they couldn't get an closer on the scoreboard.
Philip and Horne had the biggest hits in the losing effort for the Braves' lineup, but Willie Carter also doubled, Cal Conley singled and scored a run and Christian Robinson added a hit and stole a base as well.
Williams finished with two hits, including his triple, to go with an RBI and two runs scored for the Hot Rods. Nate Soria added three hits, including a double, Mason Auer contributed a hit, a stolen base and an RBI and Ronny Simon reached base twice on walks and scored a run.
Victory Munoz got the win in relief for Bowling Green to improve to 2-2 on the season as he pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits while striking out one. Conor Dryer picked up his third save by tossing the final three innings and allowing three unearned runs on one hit while striking out six. Bowling Green starter Ben Brecht got a no decision after a 4 1/3 inning effort as he didn't allow a run, gave up just one hit and struck out five.
Royber Salinas had a bit of a tough day for Rome as he took the loss to fall to 3-6 on the season. He allowed five runs (four earned), all of which came in the fourth inning, as he lasted four innings, gave up four hits, struck out six and walked two.
Four relievers came on out of the Braves' bullpen with Davis Schwab pitching two innings and giving up one run on three hits while striking out four, and Jake McSteen, Dylan Spain and Alec Barger all tossing one inning apiece. McSteen and Spain each recorded scoreless, hitless frames with McSteen striking out one, and Barger gave up two runs on two hits in the ninth with one strikeout and one walk.
With the series now tied 1-1, Rome and Bowling Green will meet again on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.