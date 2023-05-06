Rome's pitching held Bowling Green in check, and the Braves' bats did enough for the fourth straight night to lift the home team to a 3-1 victory on Friday at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (12-12) stayed perfect so far on the homestand as it scored a run in the bottom of the first, and after Bowling Green (9-14) tied it with a run in the second, the Braves' pitchers held them right there. Rome then scored the go-ahead run in the sixth and added an insurance run in the seventh on a solo homer by Adam Zebrowski.
Nacho Alvarez Jr. added a hit and two RBIs to help lead the Braves' offense alongside Zebrowski's blast. Geraldo Quintero also had a triple and scored a run, and Brandon Parker had a double. Eliezel Stevens drew two walks and scored a run.
On the mound for Rome, Luis Vargas (1-2) got the win after coming in out of the bullpen and pitching five dominant scoreless innings to finish the game as he gave up just one hit and struck out seven.
Rolddy Munoz got the start and was solid in a no decision as he allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Rome will look to keep its four-game surge going on Saturday when it hosts Bowling Green at 5 p.m. The six-game series then wraps up on Sunday at 1 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.