For the second straight night, the Rome Braves faced a deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning, and for the second straight night, they said that's no problem at all.
The Braves won in walk-off fashion once again in front of the home fans at AdventHealth Stadium on Friday as they overcame a two-run deficit in the final half inning to defeat Winston-Salem 5-4 and improve to 4-0 on the homestand.
After Thursday's two-run, walk-off homer by Landon Stephens, on Friday it was Drew Campbell that played the role of hero as he drove home Justyn-Henry Malloy on a two-out, RBI single to give Rome (18-13) the dramatic victory. Malloy was crucial to the comeback as well as he also had a clutch two-out, two-RBI single just before Campbell's knock.
The Braves grabbed a 2-0 lead early in Friday's contest, but Winston-Salem (15-15) rallied to tie the game with two in the fifth and went ahead with two more in the sixth to set up the ninth-inning fireworks.
Vaughn Grissom had a big night to lead the Braves' lineup with three hits, including a homer and a triple, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored. He was one of the two that came home on Malloy's ninth-inning hit along with Christian Robinson who also went 3-for-4 in the win.
Malloy finished with two hits and two RBIs in the game, Tyler Tolve had two hits and Beau Philip drew two walks and scored a run.
Ben Dum earned the win in relief to improve to 2-0 as he pitched the final inning for Rome and didn't allow a run while giving up one hit. Roddery Munoz got the start and pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out four.
Prior to Dum's ninth-inning effort, Davis Scwab, Malcolm Van Buren and Jake McSteen also pitched in relief. Schwab had a tough night going 2/3 of an inning and giving up two runs on one hit while walking three and striking out one. Van Buren followed with 2/3 scoreless as he didn't allow a hit but walked three as well and struck out one. McSteen pitched two scoreless innings, didn't allow a hit and struck out one.
The Braves will try to keep their perfect homestand intact on Saturday when they once again host Winston-Salem at 6 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.