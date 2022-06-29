The Rome Braves are on the road this week at Greenville, but once they return for their next homestand at AdventHealth Stadium, it will be a busy week for both the players and the fans.
Rome will be back on its home field to open a two-week homestand Monday when they host Asheville for the first of six straight games. They will play Monday night at 7 p.m. instead of the normal scheduled series start Tuesday as they will host an Independence Day Celebration and post-game fireworks.
After a day off on Tuesday, Rome will resume its series with the Tourists on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. before the start of three straight special promotional nights at the ballpark. On Thursday, they will have a Braves alumni appearance from Atlanta legend Sid Bream as he will be on hand to throw out the first pitch and sign autographs.
The action continues on Friday night with an Atlanta Braves World Series Championship replica ring giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. (Gates open at 6 p.m. followed by first pitch at 7 p.m.).
Saturday’s game, which will start at 6 p.m., will also feature a giveaway to the first 1,000 fans as they will receive a Max Fried bobblehead. Gates open at 5 p.m. that night.
The series with Asheville will conclude on Sunday at 2 p.m. for Family Fun Day (special ticket package for groups of four), and kids will get the chance to run the bases following the contest.
After a day off on the following Monday, Rome will be on its home field once again for six straight games against the Bowling Green Hot Rods July 12-17.
For more information on the schedule, promotions or to purchase tickets, visit www.RomeBraves.com.