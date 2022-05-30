The Rome Braves' offense was held in check on Sunday afternoon as they mustered just one run in a 2-1 loss at Hudson Valley to complete a 3-3 split of the road series.
Rome (26-19) compiled five hits but didn't have a runner cross home plate until the top of the ninth when they scored their lone run of the day. The Renegades (20-24) scored two in the fourth and held on from there with a strong combined pitching effort.
Braves' starter Luis De Avila had a solid outing on the mound, pitching six innings and allowing just two runs on five hits while striking out three and walking five as he took the loss to fall to 1-3 on the season.
Dylan Spain pitched a scoreless inning of relief as he didn't allow a hit and struck out one, and Austin Smith also was spotless in an inning of work.
At the plate, Willie Carter had a double and drove in Rome's only run for an RBI. Christian Robinson added a double and scored a run, and Tyler Tolve also had a double in the loss. Landon Stephens and Beau Philip recorded the only other two Braves' hits, and Cade Bunnell reached twice on walks.
After two weeks on the road, Rome makes their return to AdventHealth Stadium this week to open a six-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
That contest will be the first of 12 straight home games for the Braves as they will follow the set with the Hot Rods with six more against the Wilmington Blue Rocks starting next Tuesday, June 7.
In Rome's game on Saturday vs. Hudson Valley:
Rome 6, Hudson Valley 2
The Rome Braves' offense may have waited a little late in the game to have a big inning on Saturday night, but it sure was right on time.
With Rome and Hudson Valley tied 1-1 after nine, the game went to extras, and that's when the Braves' bats put it in high gear, scoring five runs in the 10th to lead the way to a 6-2 victory.
The host Renegades (19-24) took the lead with a run in the fourth inning, but Rome (26-18) evened the game with a run in the eighth to eventually force extra innings as neither team was able to score in the eighth or ninth.
The big blow in the 10th came off the bat of Rome's Beau Philip who connected for a three-run homer to complete a 2-for-5 evening. Also with multiple hits in the victory was Drew Campbell who had two hits and an RBI.
Tyler Tolve added a hit and two RBIs, Vaughn Grissom contributed a hit, a stolen base and scored two runs and Justyn-Henry Malloy and Landon Stephens each had a hit and scored a run. Tolve and Malloy also had stolen bases.
Rome's Royber Salinas started and had a strong night on the mound as he went six innings and gave up just one run on two hits while striking out 13 in a no decision. Davis Schwab pitched an inning of scoreless relief as he gave up one hit and walked one, but it was Jake McSteen who earned the win to improve his record to 3-0 as he pitched the final three innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out two.