The Rome Braves won the first five games of their series at Hickory, but the Crawdads brought the streak to an end by handing the visitors a loss in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.
Rome (20-18) scored eight runs over the first two innings to set the tone and hold on for a 10-6 victory on Saturday night, but Hickory (13-24) rallied for five runs in the seventh inning on Sunday afternoon to win 8-7 and salvage one game out of the six vs. the Braves.
In Saturday's contest Rome scored three in the top of the first and added five more in the second to build a substantial lead. After adding single runs in the seventh and ninth to go up 10-3, Hickory scored three in the bottom of the ninth to get within four but couldn't cut the deficit any further.
Keshawn Ogans had a huge effort at the plate for the Braves in the victory, going 3-for-4 with two homers, a double and four RBIs. Geraldo Quintero added a pair of hits and three RBIs, and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. tripled and scored a run.
Other offensive contributors included Nacho Alvarez with two hits, an RBI and three runs scored, Drake Baldwin with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored and Bryson Horne with an RBI.
JJ Niekro (1-3) got the win in relief by pitching three innings and allowing two runs on three hits with one strikeout and three walks. He followed Tyler Owens who pitched four innings to start the game and gave up one run on four hits with four strikeouts.
Ben Dum came on in the ninth and got the final out to earn his first save after Ronaldo Alesandro ran into a little bit of trouble in the second inning of his relief outing. Alesandro finished going 1 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits with one strikeout.
In Sunday's game neither team scored over the first four innings before Hickory put up three in the fifth to take the initial lead. Rome rallied for five in the sixth to go ahead and added two in the seventh to make it 7-3 in its favor, but the Crawdads had a big bottom of the seventh with five runs and held on from there.
Alvarez had the big bat for the Braves in the loss with a 3-for-4 day that included a homer, a double and four RBIs. Brandol Mezquita added a triple and two RBIs, and Adam Zebrowski had a hit and an RBI.
Eliezel Stevens also had a pair of hits, a stolen base and scored a run, and Kilpatrick contributed a hit and scored two runs in the leadoff spot.
The Braves used five pitchers in the contest with Hayden Harris taking the loss after tossing just 1/3 of an inning and allowing five runs on four hits with two walks.
Rolddy Munoz started the game and went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks in a no-decision. Nick Howard followed with 1 2/3 innings in relief and gave up one run on two hits with one strikeout.
After the rough outing for Harris, Rob Griswold came on to pitch 2/3 scoreless innings, and Peyton Williams pitched a scoreless inning as well to close it out.
After wrapping up a 5-1 trip to Hickory, Rome returns home this week to open a seven-game series vs. the Greenville Drive on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at AdventHeath Stadium. The two teams will then play a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday that will feature two seven-inning games.