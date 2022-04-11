After winning the season and series opener on Friday, the Rome Braves came away with a split in their final two games in Greensboro on Saturday and Sunday as they were victorious by a 5-4 score over the Grasshoppers on Saturday night before falling 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.
Rome (2-1) got contributions from several different players in the lineup in Saturday's win as seven different batters recorded hits led by Vaughn Grissom's two-hit, two-RBI effort. Bryson Horne and Cade Bunnell also had two hits apiece with Horne driving in a run.
Other offensive standouts on Saturday included Cody Milligan, Justyn-Henry Malloy, Drew Campbell and Christian Robinson with a hit and a run scored apiece and Landon Stephens who had an RBI and drew two walks.
After going up 1-0 in the first inning on Saturday, Rome saw Greensboro (1-2) rallied for one in the first and two in the second to take a 3-1 lead. The Braves ralled for a four-run third, however, to retake the lead and hold on from there.
On the mound Alec Barger earned the win in relief as he went two innings and didn't allow a run or a hit while striking out two. Lisandro Santos also pitched two scoreless, hitless innings and struck out six to record a hold, and Austin Smith grabbed the save by pitching the final frame and allowing one run on one hit while striking out one. Starter Andrew Hoffman got a no decision after going the first four innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out five.
During Sunday's series finale, both teams did their hitting early as Rome scored two in the top of the first to grab an early lead, but the Grasshoppers evened it up with two of their own in the bottom half of the frame and added the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the second.
Horne was the top hitter in the loss for Rome as he had a double and two RBIs. Tyler Tolve also had a double in the contest, Grissom contributed a hit and a run scored and Malloy drew a walk and scored a run.
Tanner Gordon took the loss on the mound for the Braves after starting and pitching four innings as he allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out six. Davis Schwab, Malcolm Van Buren and Justin Yeager combined to throw four scoreless innings of relief with Schwab allowing the only hits with two. All three relievers recorded two strikeouts.
Rome had a day off on Monday but will host their home opener on Tuesday night at the recently renamed AdventHealth Stadium. They will host Hudson Valley starting at 7 p.m. for the first of six straight at home.