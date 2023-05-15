The Rome Braves came away with a split over the weekend to wrap up their series with Asheville and 12-game homestand, winning 4-1 on Saturday and falling 4-3 on Sunday.
In Saturday's victory Rome (15-17) scored one run in the seventh and two in the eighth to go ahead for good after the game was tied 1-1 going to the seventh.
The big blow from the Braves' bats came from Eliezel Stevens in the eighth as he connected for a two-run homer to add to the lead. He finished 2-for-4 in the contest with a homer, double and two RBIs.
Ehire Adrianza also had a pair of hits, including a double, to go with an RBI as he continued his rehab assignmen with Rome. Geraldo Quintero and Kadon Morton each contributed a hit and a run scored.
Ben Dum (1-0) got the win in relief as he pitched 2/3 of an inning and didn't allow a run while giving up two hits. Rob Griswold picked up his second save after pitching the final 1 2/3 innings and not allowing a hit or a run while striking out two.
Tyler Owens got the start and went three scoreless innings as he didn't allow a hit and struck out four. Patrick Halligan followed with 3 2/3 innings of work out of the bullpen as he gave up one run on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
In the series finale vs. Asheville (12-19), the Tourists scored four runs over the first three innings to take a 4-0 lead. Rome rallied for three over the fifth and sixth innings but couldn't find the tying run in the final three frames.
Adam Zebrowski had a solo homer in the loss for the Braves, and Adrianza and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. each added a hit and an RBI. Stevens and Brandol Mezquita each had a hit and scored a run.
Rome used five pitchers in the contest with JJ Niekro (0-3) taking the loss. Niekro went two innings and gave up four runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Jonathan Hughes, Ryder Jones and Hayden Harris each pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen with Hughes and Jones each giving up one hit. Jones and Harris each struck out four, and Hughes struck out one. Ronaldo Alesandro pitched the final inning and didn't allow a hit or run while striking out two.
After completing a 7-5 homestand, Rome will now head on the road to open a six-game series at the Hickory Crawdads starting with a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday night.