After Tuesday’s scheduled series opener was a washout due to inclement weather, the Rome Braves split a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon to open a six-game set with the Asheville Tourists at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (13-14) earned a 3-1 victory in Game 1 in front of a large crowd for the 11 a.m. Education Day game, but it suffered a close 5-4 loss in Game 2.
In Game 1, Rome scored a pair of runs in the fourth to take the lead and added another in the fourth, which was all it needed behind a dominant performance on the mound by three Braves pitchers. Hunter Riggins (2-0) got the win after starting and going five shutout innings where he didn’t allow a hit and struck out seven.
JJ Niekro came on in relief and pitched 1 1/3 innings and earned hold as he allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts. Rob Griswold secured his first save by tossing the final two outs, not allowing a run or a hit and striking out one.
Keshawn Ogans and Kadon Morton led the way at the plate for the Braves as Ogans had two hits, an RBI and a run scored, while Morton contributed a double and two RBIs. Nacho Alvarez Jr. was 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Adam Zebrowski added a double.
The only run for Asheville (9-17) in Game 1 came on a solo homer by Logan Cerny in the seventh inning.
The Tourists got off to a better start in Game 2 as they took a 2-0 lead after one inning and made it 3-0 in the top of the second.
Rome rallied all the way back in front with single runs in the second and third innings, as well as two in the fourth, but Asheville answered with a run in the fifth to tie it and scored the eventual game-winner in the seventh.
The Braves had a pair of homers in Game 2 as Stephen Paolini had a two-run shot in the fourth and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. had a solo blast in the third. Paolini finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Cory Acton also had a hit and scored a run for the Braves.
Ryder Jones (0-1) took the loss for Rome after pitching one inning and allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout.
Daniel Martinez started and went 4 1/3 innings as he allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Hayden Harris came on in relief after that and pitched 1 2/3 scoreless frames as he allowed two hits and struck out two.
Zach Dezenzo had a two-run homer for Asheville, while Michael Sandle added two hits and an RBI. Miguel Palma and Jacob Melton each contributed a hit and an RBI.
Walker Brockhouse (1-0) got the win after pitching three scoreless innings in relief as he didn’t allow a hit and struck out six. Valente Bellozo started and went four innings as he allowed four runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Rome and Asheville will continue the six-game series Thursday night at 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.