After losing four straight to end their most recent homestand, and with the race atop the division standings tightening, the Rome Braves were in need of some success to turn the momentum around.
A doubleheader sweep Wednesday night at Hickory certainly accomplished that.
Rome grabbed a pair of wins on the road against the host Crawdads, taking the two seven-inning games by 5-0 and 8-2 scores as the teams made up the originally scheduled series opener that was rained out Tuesday night.
In Game 1, the Braves (72-53, 36-23 in second half) used a big blast early to set the tone as Bryson Horne connected for a grand slam in the second inning to stake his team to a quick 4-0 lead.
The other run and only other hit for Rome in the first game of the doubleheader came in the following inning when Cal Conley connected for a solo homer.
Along with Horne’s and Conley’s long balls, Keshawn Ogans and Brandol Mezquita each drew a walk and scored a run.
The Game 1 win went to Luis De Avila (6-8), who pitched six shutout innings and allowed four hits while striking out eight. Grant Holmes finished things out with a scoreless, hitless inning of relief and struck out one.
A grand slam also played a big role in the Game 2 victory for Rome as Geraldo Quintero connected to send one over the wall with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth to bust the game open and make it 6-0 in favor of the Braves.
The Braves had previously scored a pair of runs in the same inning as Adam Zebrowski had an RBI single and Conley drew a bases-loaded walk. After Quintero’s blast, the huge inning continued a few batters later as Horne made it 7-0 with an RBI single.
Rome added one more run in the seventh as Conley singled in Jacob Pearson.
Royber Salinas (5-7) followed up De Avila’s strong start with another gem as pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win, allowing only one hit and striking out six.
Hickory (65-63, 27-35) scored its only two runs in the final two innings of the contest as Rome relievers Jose Montilla gave up one run on one hit with one strikeout and one walk in the sixth and Alec Barger allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout in the seventh.
Rome and Hickory will continue its series Thursday night at 7 p.m.