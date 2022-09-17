The Rome Braves' season came to an unfortunate end on Friday night as they dropped the decisive Game 3 of the South Atlantic League Divisional Series by a 7-1 score at Bowling Green.
It was the second straight loss in the postseason series at the Hot Rods as the Braves' bats were held to just one run for the second straight game after winning the series opener at home on Tuesday in extra innings at AdventHealth Stadium.
In Friday's game, the Hot Rods got a pair of runs in the second inning to take an initial 2-0 lead thanks to a two-run homer by Johan Lopez before Rome's Brandol Mezquita cut the deficit in half in the next half inning with a solo homer.
But Bowling Green's big offensive blow came in the fourth when Dillon Paulson connected for a grand slam to tilt the momentum in the home team's favor in a big way, and the Braves were unable to put together a rally to get back in it and save their season.
Paulson finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Hot Rods offensively, and Lopez added two hits, both homers, to go with three RBIs. He hit a solo shot in the seventh for Bowling Green's final insurance run.
Alexander Ovalles contributed three hits and a run scored as well for Bowling Green, Tanner Murray had a pair of hits, including a double and Abiezel Ramirez added a hit and run scored.
Mezquita was one of five Rome players with hits in the loss as Cal Conley had the only multi-hit effort with a 2-for-4 night. Bryson Horne contributed a double, and Jacob Pearson and Tyler Tolve had the other two hits for the Braves.
Ben Peoples earned the win for the Hot Rods after the starter went 5 1/3 innings and gave up one run on five hits with six strikeouts. Austin Vernon, Evan Reifert and Conor Dryer combined to pitch 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief after that and only gave up one hit while striking out seven.
Blake Burkhalter took the loss for Rome as he started and went two innings, allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout. Alec Barger, Trey Riley, Jake McSteen, Davis Schwab, Austin Smith and Grant Holmes all pitched in relief with Barger, Schwab and Holmes the only three to not allow at least one run.
While the season has ended for the Braves, Bowling Green advances to the South Atlantic League Championship Series against the Aberdeen IronBirds. The best-of-three series will begin with Game 1 on Sunday at Bowling Green.