When Rome opened their series at Bowling Green on Tuesday they were looking up at the Hot Rods who owned the top spot in the South Atlantic League South Division standings.
After a win Friday night, the Braves have pulled even with them.
Rome once again displayed the depth of their lineup and got a strong outing from starter Tanner Gordon to earn a 7-2 victory on the road to push their record to 9-4 on the season, which equals Bowling Green’s mark.
The Braves scored one run in the top of the second to take the early lead and added three more in the fourth and two in the fifth to take control of the contest. They eventually added one more insurance run in the ninth, which was more than needed as the Rome bullpen fired three scoreless innings behind Gordon.
Rome’s lineup played long ball in the win with three different players hitting home runs. Javier Valdes and Justyn-Henry Malloy each hit two-run shots, coming in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. Christian Robinson added a solo homer as well to go with a double for a multi-hit night. Valdes also finished with two hits in the win.
Beau Phillip had a strong night at the plate also, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Landon Stephens and Vaughn Grissom each recorded a hit and scored a run.
Gordon earned the win to improve his record to 2-1 on the young season as he pitched six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out six. Alec Barger came on in relief and pitched two scoreless innings as he gave up three hits and struck out three, and Austin Smith finished things off with a scoreless ninth, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Rome, which has now won three straight against Bowling Green after dropping the series opener Tuesday, will continue its six-game swing at Bowling Green on Saturday night at 7:35 p.m. before wrapping up the series with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch Sunday.