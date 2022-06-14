It was a rough start to the road trip for the Rome Braves, especially for the pitching staff, as the Asheville Tourists put together a huge offensive night to earn a 19-7 victory.
Rome (31-27) saw four pitchers (Roddery Munoz, Dylan Spain, Alec Barger, Davis Schwab) combine to give up 19 runs (18 earned) on 18 hits to Asheville (23-34) who scored two in the fourth, one in the fifth, four in the sixth and three in the seventh before exploding to put the game completely out of reach with a nine-run eighth.
The Braves' offense actually scored the first four runs of the game to take a 4-0 lead going to the bottom of the fourth before Asheville's offensive onslaught began.
Some bright spots for Rome came from their lineup led by Cody Milligan who wend 3-for-5 in the leadoff spot with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Vaughn Grissom also had three hits with a double and two RBIs, and Justyn-Henry Malloy added two hits and a run scored.
Rounding out the Braves' offensive contributors were Cade Bunnell with a double and a run scored, Beau Philip with a hit and a run scored and Landon Stephens with an RBI.
Rome, which has now lost three in a row, will look to turn things around on Wednesday night when they continue their series at Asheville with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.