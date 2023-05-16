Rome's offense put together a big night led by Drake Baldwin as the Braves scored a couple runs early and added some insurance late to kick off a six-game road series at Hickory with a 7-3 victory on Tuesday night.
The Braves (16-17) grabbed a quick lead with runs in each of the first and second innings, and after the host Crawdads (12-20) battled back to within 5-3 in the middle innings, Rome scored two more in the ninth to seal the win.
Baldwin was huge for Rome offensively as he went 3-for-5 with a two homers, a double and five RBIs to lead the charge.
Bryson Horne added a pair of hits, including a homer and a double, to go with two RBIs, and Geraldo Quintero was 3-for-5 with a stolen base and three runs scored. Adam Zebrowski contributed a double and scored a run, and Brandol Mezquita had two hits and two stolen bases.
Rolddy Munoz (3-1) got the win in relief for Rome as he pitched the final 3 1/3 innings and didn't allow a run on just two hits with four strikeouts.
Hunter Riggins made the start fresh off his SAL Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday and went 4 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in a no decision. Estarlin Rodriguez came on to pitch one inning of relief after that and gave up two runs on one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.
Rome will continue the six-game series at Hickory on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.