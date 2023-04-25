After a 1-5 homestand, the Rome Braves needed to get things going in the right direction, and they were able to do that thanks to a 7-2 victory on Tuesday night to open up a six-game road series at Greensboro.
Rome (6-9) scored a pair of runs in the top of the first to grab a quick lead. After scoring one in the top of the sixth to lead 3-1 and Greensboro (11-5) answering with one in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to 3-2, the Braves put the game away with a four-run seventh.
Geraldo Quintero had a huge night at the plate to lead Rome, going 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Nacho Alvarez was stellar as well with a pair of doubles, a stolen base and two RBIs.
Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. walked three times, stole a base and scored three runs, Keshawn Ogans drove in a run and Brandon Parker had a hit and scored a run.
Starter Ian Mejia (2-1) had a solid outing to earn the win by pitching six innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Patrick Halligan came on to work three innings of scoreless, hitless relief and earned his first save as he struck out two and walked one.
Rome will look to keep it going with a quick turnaround on Tuesday as they take on the Grasshoppers again with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.