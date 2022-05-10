After a tough road trip that wrapped up on Sunday, the Rome Braves needed a strong start to the homestand to get some positive momentum going back in their direction, and that's exactly what they got.
The Braves used solid pitching and a late offensive surge to earn a 6-1 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday at AdventHealth Stadium as they kicked off a six-game home series with an 11 a.m. "Education Day" first pitch.
Rome (15-13) snapped a four-game losing skid with the victory in front of a large crowd of 4,121 in which their pitchers Andrew Hoffman and Lisandro Santos combined to give up just one run on five hits while striking out 12 batters for the Dash (15-12).
The Braves took a 1-0 lead in the third, but Winston-Salem responded quickly with a run to tie things up in the top of the fourth. Rome's lineup came through with a three-run sixth and then added single insurance runs in the seventh and eighth, which was more than enough run support.
Santos earned the win in relief as he pitched the final four innings scoreless, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Hoffman got a no decision despite a strong start where he lasted five innings and gave up one run on three hits and struck out eight.
Offensively for Rome, Christian Robinson continued his hot hitting of late with a 2-for-4 day that included two RBIs. Vaughn Grissom also had a two-hit effort with two RBIs, Landon Stephens blasted his ninth homer of the season with a solo shot in the seventh and Jacob Pearson contributed a double among two hits as well.
Beau Philip also reached base twice on walks and scored two runs, and Cade Bunnell drew three walks and scored a run.
Rome and Winston-Salem will continue their series on Wednesday night with a 7 p.m. first pitch at AdventHealth Stadium.