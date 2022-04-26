There weren't any fireworks scheduled for Tuesday's homestand opener against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, but the Rome Braves' bats provided some nonetheless.
Rome's offense exploded for 17 runs on 17 hits to treat the home fans to an emphatic 17-1 victory over Greensboro at AdventHealth Stadium.
The Braves (10-6) got the party started early on Tuesday with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and kept the momentum going with a six-run second. They eventually added two more in the third, four more in the fifth and two more in the seventh to complete the blowout.
Rome got big contributions from up and down the lineup with eight different players recording at least one hit and nine different players driving in at least one run. Leading the way was a trio of players with three-hit efforts, including Drew Campbell, Justyn-Henry Malloy and Christian Robinson. Malloy had a double among his three hits to go with three RBIs and two runs scored, Campbell drove in three and scored two as well and Robinson had one RBI and scored three runs.
Landon Stephens had a homer and three RBIs, Cody Milligan added two doubles and scored four runs, Tyler Tolve recorded a triple among two hits and drove in a run and Beau Philip contributed two hits of his own with two RBIs. Bryson Horne also had two RBIs, Andrew Moritz added a hit and an RBI and Cade Bunnell drove in one.
Dylan Dodd was solid on the mound for Rome as he pitched five innings to earn the win and improve to 2-1 on the young season. He only gave up one run on two hits and struck out four.
The Braves' bullpen combined for four shutout innings in relief as Alec Barger pitched two and only allowed one hit while striking out two, and Lisandro Santos and Austin Smith followed with a scoreless, hitless inning apiece.
Rome and Greensboro will be right back at it on Wednesday for an early wake-up call as the Braves host Education Day with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.