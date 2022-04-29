Rome rallied from a 6-3 deficit with seven runs in their final four trips to the batter’s box to earn a 10-6 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Friday at AdventHealth Stadium on Bark in the Park night.
The Braves (12-7) scored two runs in the first to take a 2-0 lead early, but Greensboro (7-12) scored single runs in each of the next two innings to tie things up. After Rome got the lead back with a run in the fourth, the Grasshoppers put four on the board in the fifth to take a three-run lead.
The Braves grabbed the momentum and the lead right back with four in the bottom of the fifth and added an insurance run in the sixth, seventh and eighth to pull away for the home victory.
Rome’s deep lineup was once again on display as eight of the nine batters recorded at least one hit and five different players drove in runs. Those efforts were led by Drew Campbell and Vaughn Grissom who each had two hits and combined for five RBIs. Campbell had a homer among his two hits to go with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Grissom had a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Landon Stephens and Tyler Tolve also went deep for homers on Friday for the Braves with Stephens cranking out a two-run shot and Tolve having a solo blast. Christian Robinson added two hits and a run scored, Beau Philip contributed a double and an RBI and Cody Milligan had a hit and scored two runs in the leadoff spot.
Jake McSteen earned the win on the mound in relief for Rome to improve to 3-0 on the season. He went 1 2/3 innings and gave up one run on one hit while striking out three. He came on after starter Luis De Avila had a bit of a tough night, going 4 1/3 innings and giving up five runs on six hits while striking out eight in a no decision.
Lisandro Santos earned his fourth hold of the season by pitching two scoreless innings of relief after McSteen as he gave up a hit and struck out five, and Austin Smith pitched a scoreless ninth and struck out one.
The Braves and the Grasshoppers will get together again Saturday at 6 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium to continue the six-game series.