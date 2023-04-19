For the second straight game to open their homestand against Hudson Valley, the Rome Braves built an early 2-0 lead, but they couldn’t hold onto it as the Renegades’ bats got going and rode the momentum to an 8-4 comeback win during a matinee Wednesday at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (4-6) dealt the first blow in the game in the bottom of the second inning as Brandon Parker delivered an RBI double, followed a few batters later by Kevin Kilpatrick Jr.’s bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0.
That remained the score until the fifth inning as Braves starter Ian Mejia did good work over the first several innings before Hudson Valley (6-4) struck for a run on a sacrifice fly by Aldenis Sanchez to cut Rome’s lead in half.
The game turned in Hudson Valley’s favor in the sixth as it was able to send several batters to the plate to put together a four-run frame that included a two-run homer by Ben Rice, as well as RBI singles by Rafael Flores and Sanchez later in the inning to put the visitors ahead 5-2.
Rome cut into the deficit with a run on an Adam Zebrowski double in the bottom of the eighth, but Hudson Valley put the game away with a three-run top of the ninth, thanks to an RBI single by Anthony Garcia followed by a two-run single by Flores.
The Braves mustered one run in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI double by Geraldo Quintero but couldn’t get any closer.
Mejia took the loss for Rome after pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing five runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Patrick Halligan came on to pitch 2 1/3 innings of relief and didn’t allow a run on just one hit with three strikeouts and two walks.
Daysbel Hernandez came on in the ninth and lasted 2/3 of an inning and gave up three runs on two hits with one strikeout and one walk. Tyler Owens got the final out of the ninth as he gave up one hit, struck out one and walked one.
Zebrowski and Quintero each finished with two hits and an RBI to lead the Braves’ bats. Kilpatrick and Parker each added a hit and an RBI, and Bryson Horne had a hit and scored a run.
Harold Cortijo got the win in relief for Hudson Valley after tossing two scoreless innings of relief as he allowed just one hit and struck out five. Danny Watson earned a hold by pitching 1 1/3 innings and giving up one run on one hit with one strikeout and one walk.
Carlos Gomez pitched the ninth for the Renegades and gave up one run on two hits with one walk. Joel Valdez started and got a no decision after pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks.
The Braves will look to turn things around when they host Hudson Valley on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. in the third game of a six-game series.