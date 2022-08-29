The Rome Braves wrapped up a six-game series at Bowling Green over the weekend with a pair of losses as its lead in the South Atlantic League South Division second-half standings was reduced to 2.5 games.
Rome (69-49, 33-19 in second half) suffered a 3-2 loss on Saturday night to the host Hot Rods (72-46, 31-22) and then went down 7-4 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.
During Saturday's game, the Braves' bats were held without a hit until the sixth inning when Caleb Durbin put his team in the lead 2-1 thanks to a two-run homer. Bowling Green rallied for a run to tie it in the seventh and another to go ahead in the eighth, however, and held on from there for the comeback win.
The only other hit in the loss on Saturday for Rome came from Brandol Mezquita. Brandon Parker drew a walk and scored a run. Durbin added a walk and a stolen base to go with his two-run blast.
On the mound for the Braves, Dylan Spain started and pitched four innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four in a no decision. Miguel Pena came on in relief after that and went two innings as he didn't allow a run or a hit and struck out two.
Davis Schwab pitched one inning out of the bullpen and gave up the tying run on two hits and struck out two, and Issrael De La Cruz (1-1) suffered the loss by giving up one run in the eighth on two hits, walking two and striking out one.
In Sunday's game, Bowling Green got its bats working early as the Hot Rods scored two in the first, two in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to take a 7-1 lead. Rome rallied for single runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth but couldn't claw any closer in the series-ending loss, which gave the host team a 4-2 advantage in the series.
Drew Campbell had a big day at the plate to lead the Braves as he was 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored. Nick Clarno and Jacob Pearson each added two hits, including a double, and scored a run apiece, and Geraldo Quintero had a hit and drove in two runs. Mezquita contributed a hit and an RBI, and Bryson Horne doubled to round out the offensive contributions.
Jose Montilla (3-1) took the loss for Rome after starting and going three innings while allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits, walking two and striking out one.
Malcolm Van Buren came on for one inning of relief and gave up two runs on two hits and struck out three, and Jake McSteen pitched two innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out five.
Ben Dum and Trey Riley each tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen after that and each allowed one hit with Dum striking out two and Riley striking out three.
Rome will look to get back on track on Tuesday as they open a six-game series at home at AdventHealth Stadium at 7 p.m. against the Greenville Drive. It will be the final homestand of the regular season for the Braves.