The Rome Braves were aiming to be the team everyone else was looking up at in the division standings following the end of their series with Bowling Green on Sunday.
Unfortunately, they are the team looking up at the Hot Rods after a pair of losses on Saturday and Sunday to close out the six-game set at AdventHealth Stadium to push them to 3.5 games back of the South Atlantic League South division lead.
Rome (28-23) entered the weekend 1.5 games behind Bowling Green (31-19) but suffered a 10-3 loss on Saturday night and followed that up with a tough 6-5 loss in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon.
During Saturday's contest, the Braves saw the Bowling Green offense get to work quickly, scoring three runs in the first, one in the second and two more in the third to build a 6-2 lead. The Hot Rods then added one in the fifth and three more in the eighth for insurance as Rome couldn't put together a big rally to get back in it.
Bryson Horne continued his good hitting of late with a 2-for-4 night, including a homer, and two RBIs in the loss to lead the Braves' bats. Tyler Tolve added two hits and an RBI as well, and Cody Milligan went 3-for-5 in the leadoff spot with a run scored. Drew Campbell also had a hit, drew a walk and scored a run.
It was a tough night on the mound for Rome starter Luis De Avila who took the loss to fall to 1-4 after going 4 2/3 innings and allowing seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits while striking out four and walking two.
Issrael De La Cruz came on in relief and worked 2 1/3 innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out two. Trey Riley then followed with one inning of work as he allowed three runs on three hits while striking out one, and Davis Schwab pitched a scoreless ninth and struck out one.
In Sunday's game, Rome battled back late to force extras but the Hot Rods got one run in the 10th that ended up being the difference. The Braves led 2-0 going to the sixth when Bowling Green scored four to turn the scoreboard around, but Rome tied it back up with two in the seventh.
Bowling Green went ahead once again with a single run in the eighth, but Rome answered with one in the bottom half of the inning to tie it up once again and eventually force the extra inning.
Justyn-Henry Malloy went deep for a homer and added two RBIs to lead the Braves' lineup. Christian Robinson contributed a double and an RBI, Horne had two hits, including a triple, and a run scored, Landon Stephens added a hit and an RBI and Milligan drew two walks and scored a run. Vaughn Grissom also had a hit, a stolen base and scored a run.
Lisandro Santos got the start on the mound for Rome and went five shutout innings as he allowed two hits, struck out four and walked three in a no decision.
Five Braves relievers followed as Jake McSteen allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits while striking out one and walking one in 2/3 of an inning, Ben Dum pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless ball not allowing a hit and striking out one, Dylan Spain gave up one run on three hits in one inning of work, Austin Smith pitched a scoreless ninth and didn't allow a hit while striking out two and Malcolm Van Buren took the loss to fall to 1-2 on the season after giving up one unearned run on no hits while walking three in the 10th.
Rome will look to get things going back in the right direction when they continue their two-week homestand on Tuesday night as they host the Wilmington Blue Rocks at 7 p.m. for the first of another six-game series.