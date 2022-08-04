Rome scored two early runs, added some insurance later and relied on strong pitching from starter Roddery Munoz and the bullpen to defeat Greenville 5-3 for their third straight win on Thursday night.
The Braves (58-41, 22-11 in second half) grabbed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning before adding two more in the fourth and one in the eighth in Thursday's game at AdventHealth Stadium. Greenville (36-61, 10-21) scored a run in the fourth and two in the sixth, but Rome's bullpen was lights out from there as they tossed a combined four shutout innings to seal the victory.
Munoz (8-4) earned the win thanks to his five-inning effort in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking one.
Issrael De La Cruz, Alex Segal and Jake McSteen each picked up holds out of the bullpen as they each pitched a scoreless inning, and Alec Barger slammed the door shut for his fourth save thanks to a 1-2-3 ninth inning that included two strikeouts.
Offensively for Rome Tyler Tolve and Drew Campbell each had solo homers, which came in back-to-back fashion in the fourth. Cal Conley added a hit and an RBI, Jacob Pearson added a double and scored a run and Bryson Horne also had a hit.
The Braves will look to continue their perfect homestand when they once again take on Greenville on Friday night at 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.