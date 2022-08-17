For the second night in a row the Rome Braves won in dramatic fashion as they earned a walk-off win thanks to an RBI-single by Geraldo Quintero to defeat Greensboro 4-3 on Wednesday at AdventHealth Stadium.
Quintero's game-winning hit for Rome (67-43, 31-13 in second half) follows Tuesday night's 10th-inning walk-off single by Caleb Durbin in the series opener vs. the Grasshoppers (46-62, 19-24).
On Wednesday, the Braves trailed 3-1 going to the bottom of the sixth when they tied it thanks to a two-run, bloop single by Beau Philip to set the stage for Quintero's ninth-inning heroics. Philip led the way at the plate with a 2-for-4 night that also included a solo homer in the fifth. Quintero finished with two hits and a stolen base as well.
Also contributing offensively were Tyler Tolve and Bryson Horne with a hit and a run scored apiece and Jacob Pearson who had a hit and reached on a walk.
Austin Smith (2-3) got the win in relief as he pitched the final two innings and didn't allow a run or a hit while striking out two and walking two.
Luis De Avila got the start, and the lefty went 5 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits while striking out six and walking one in a no decision. Davis Schwab followed with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief as he struck out one and walked three.
Rome, which has now won five straight games, will take on Greensboro once again on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.