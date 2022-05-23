The Rome Braves knew they were in for a tough challenge when they went on the road early last week for six games against South Atlantic League North division leader Aberdeen.
After a finishing off a 4-2 mark in the series thanks to wins on Saturday and Sunday, it's officially time for others around the league to take notice of Rome as one of the top contenders themselves.
The Braves earned an 8-3 victory over the Ironbirds on Saturday night and followed that up with a 9-4 win on Sunday afternoon to finish out the series strong. Rome now sits at 23-16 on the season after going a combined 9-3 in their last two series and are just a half game back from Bowling Green in the South division.
In Saturday's victory over Aberdeen (26-11), Rome asserted itself early, scoring four in the first and four more over the next three frames to grab control and never give it back. Javier Valdes had a big night at the plate with two hits, including a two-run homer to lead the charge.
Drew Campbell added two hits and an RBI, and Cody Milligan had two hits and two runs scored in the leadoff spot. Cade Bunnell drove in two runs and scored a run to go with a hit, Bryson Horne contributed a hit and an RBI and Landon Stephens had a hit and scored a run as well.
Andrew Hoffman had a strong effort on the mound to earn the win and move his record to 2-2 as he started and went six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out eight.
Trey Riley came on to work two innings of scoreless relief as he only allowed one hit while striking out three, and Malcolm Van Buren finished things off with a scoreless ninth and struck out two.
The Braves used a couple of big innings later in the game on Sunday to break a 4-4 tie after three frames as they scored two in the fifth and three in the sixth to create some separation on the scoreboard and hold on for the victory.
Vaughn Grissom had a huge day at the plate as he went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, three RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Braves' bats.
Justyn-Henry Malloy also went deep and had two hits to go with two RBIs, Campbell had two more hits, an RBI and scored two runs and Milligan once again tallied two hits and scored two runs in the leadoff spot. Grissom, Malloy and Campbell each had stolen bases as well, including Grissom stealing home. Christian Robinson also had a hit and an RBI for Rome.
Rome used seven pitchers in the game after Royber Salinas started and lasted just 2 2/3 innings as he allowed four runs on five hits while striking out four and walking four. After that, the bullpen was close to perfect as they combined for 6 1/3 scoreless innings.
RJ Freure earned his first win on the season after a scoreless inning of work. Jake McSteen went 1 1/3 and gave up one hit while striking out two, and Davis Schwab, Ben Dum, Dylan Spain and Austin Smith had one shutout inning apiece. Schwab, Dum and Spain each struck out two batters, and Smith struck out one.
Rome will continue their long road trip on Tuesday when they open a six-game series at Hudson Valley with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. The Braves will finally return home to host Bowling Green on May 31 at 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.