The Rome Braves finished off a six-game homestand over the weekend by splitting their final two games at AdventHealth Stadium against Greensboro.
The Braves scored several early runs to lead the way to an 8-5 victory over the Grasshoppers on Saturday night before Greensboro bounced back to earn a hard-fought 7-6 victory on the way out of town on Sunday afternoon.
In Saturday's victory Rome (13-8) scored seven runs over the first four innings to set the tone and take a 7-2 lead. After Greensboro (8-13) rallied back with three in the seventh, Rome added one more insurance run in the eighth and held on from there.
Leading the offense for the Braves was organizational top-10 prospect Drew Waters who continued his rehab assignment with Rome with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored. Christian Robinson also had a strong night with three hits, including a two doubles, to go with three RBIs, and Vaughn Grissom added two hits and two RBIs.
Javier Valdes contributed a double and a run scored, and Willie Carter also had a hit and scored two runs.
On the mound starter Roddery Munoz earned the win by going five innings and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six.
Alec Barger followed him in relief and gave up three runs on two hits while striking out three in 1 1/3 innings of work, and R.J. Freure came on after that to throw 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit or a run while striking out two to earn a hold. Justin Yeager grabbed his third save of the season by tossing a scoreless ninth as he struck out the side and didn't allow a hit.
In Sunday's game, the two teams battled back and forth early on with Rome leading 3-1 after three before Greensboro tied it with two in the fourth. The Grasshoppers went ahead with a three-run seventh, but Rome answered right back with three in the bottom half to even things on the scoreboard once again. Greensboro proceeded to score the eventual game-winning run in the top of the eighth.
Landon Stephens and Grissom each had big blows for the Braves' offense with Stephens cranking out a three-run homer in the seventh and Grissom blasting a two-run shot in the third. Drew Campbell also had two hits, including a triple, to go with an RBI, and Waters added another hit and a run scored.
Dylan Dodd got the start for Rome and pitched 5 1/3 innings as he allowed three runs on nine hits and struck out five in a no decision. Davis Schwab had a tough relief appearance following Dodd as he pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out two, but it was Dylan Spain who took the loss as he tossed the final two innings and gave up one run on one hit.
After a day off on Monday, Rome heads on the road for a six-game series at the Greenville Drive that opens on Tuesday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.