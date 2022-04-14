The Rome Braves and Hudson Valley Renegades were back in action on Thursday night after two lopsided contests on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it was Hudson Valley who came out on top Thursday by an 8-2 score.
Hudson Valley drew first blood thanks to a Pat DeMarco RBI double in the top of the second. Aaron Palensky would slap his first triple of the year on a line drive to center field and drive in Tyler Hardman and Pat DeMarco to push the lead to three.
Hudson Valley kept tacking on runs in the top of the third with an RBI double from the red-hot TJ Rumfield. Aldenis Sanchez then hit a line drive homer that just tucked over the right field fence that would make the score 6-0.
Rome’s lone runs of the night would come in the bottom of the third from Landon Stephens’s third homer of the year. With Vaughn Grissom on base, Rome would shave the Renegades’ lead to four.
Hudson Valley wasn’t done scoring just yet. In the top of the eighth Aaron Palensky would single to drive in Carlos Narvaez, then Trey Sweeney drove in Palensky on a sac fly to swell the bulge to six.
Davis Schwab and Justin Yeager were spotless out of the pen. The two would combine for four strikeouts and surrender only one hit over two innings pitched.
Hudson Valley slammed the door in the ninth and secure the win.
The Braves and Renegades pick back up Friday night for the fourth of six matchups at AdventHealth Stadium. First pitch is at 7 p.m.