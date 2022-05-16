The Rome Braves dropped their Sunday afternoon contest at AdventHealth Stadium by a 5-1 score to Winston-Salem but are still leaving town with some positive momentum after a 5-1 homestand overall.
The Braves (19-14) led 1-0 on Sunday until the sixth when Winston-Salem (16-16) turned the game around with a two-run inning to take the lead. They then added two more runs in the seventh and one more in the ninth to seal Rome's fate in the loss that ended a five-game winning streak for the home team.
Andrew Hoffman pitched well for Rome as he went five scoreless innings in his start and gave up just three hits while striking out three and walking four. He got a no decision, however, as the Braves' bullpen couldn't hold on to the lead after his exit.
Lisandro Santos, who was been almost unhittable so far this season, took his first loss as he gave up two runs on one hit while striking out two and walking three in one inning of relief. Trey Riley followed with a tough inning of his own as he gave up two runs on two hits while walking one in one inning of work. Dylan Spain tossed a scoreless inning as he struck out two and gave up one hit, and Alec Barger pitched the ninth and gave up a run on two hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Offensively on Sunday Cody Milligan went 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot with a triple, and Willie Carter drove in the only Braves' run. Justyn-Henry Malloy added a hit and a run scored to continue his hot-hitting of late, and Drew Campbell, Jacob Pearson, Javier Valdes and Bryson Horne all had one hit apiece.
Sunday's loss came on the heels of a Rome victory on Saturday night as they used an early offensive surge to set the tone for a 7-1 victory over the Dash. The Braves scored three in the first and two in the second to build a substantial lead before adding insurance runs in the fifth and eighth. Winston-Salem scored their only run in the contest in the ninth.
Malloy had an incredible offensive night with a perfect 5-for-5 effort that included two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Milligan had three hits, including a double, and two runs scored in the leadoff spot, Vaughn Grissom added two hits with a double and two runs scored and Landon Stephens contributed a double and two RBIs as well.
Campbell, Valdes and Beau Philip each had a hit and an RBI to add to the big offensive output.
Dylan Dodd had a dominant start for the Braves to earn the win and improve to 3-2 after pitching seven shutout innings and allowing five hits while striking out five. Justin Yeager came on to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and struck out two, and Austin Smith finished things out in the ninth as he gave up one run on one hit and struck out one.
Rome, which is now 1.5 games back from the top spot in the South Atlantic League South Division standings, will try to keep their strong play going on the road this week as they open up a six-game series at Aberdeen on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. The IronBirds currently own a 24-7 record and lead the North Division by 7.5 games.