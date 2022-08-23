An important road series against second-place Bowling Green didn't start how the Rome Braves wanted it to as they suffered a 3-1 loss on Tuesday night.
Rome (67-46, 31-16 in second half) scored a run in the top of the first to take a quick lead, but it was the last run they scored in the first of six games at Bowling Green as the Hot Rods (69-44, 28-20) held them off the scoreboard from there and scored two in the third and one more in the seventh to seal the victory.
The Braves' lone tally came on a solo homer by Geraldo Quintero in the first inning. The bats were held to just two more hits in the contest with those coming from Cal Conley and Caleb Durbin.
Bowling Green's Alika Williams had a hit and pair of RBIs and Alexander Ovalles had two doubles to lead the offense for the home team. Mason Auer and Tyler Frank contributed two hits and a run scored apiece, and Dillon Paulson drove in a run.
Nathan Wiles (1-1) earned the win for the Hot Rods as the starter went five innings and allowed just one run on one hit while striking out seven. Graeme Stinson grabbed his fifth hold with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out three, and Kyle Whitten picked up his fifth save with two scoreless innings as he also only allowed one hit.
Luis De Avila (5-8) took the loss for Rome as the lefty starter went five innings and gave up two runs on five hits while striking out six. Dylan Spain and Austin Smith each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, and Miguel Pena went an inning out of the bullpen as well as he allowed one run on one hit with three walks and one strikeout.
The Braves, who now own a 3.5-game lead over Bowling Green in the South Atlantic League South Division second half standings, will look to bounce back when they play the Hot Rods again on Wednesday night starting at 7:35 p.m.