After a win in the series opener on Tuesday night at Greensboro, the Rome Braves couldn't carry the momentum over in Wednesday's day contest as they suffered a 4-1 loss to the Grasshoppers.
Rome (6-10) saw the Greensboro score single runs in each of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to build a 4-0 lead before scoring its lone run in the seventh.
The Braves' bats were held to six hits, all singles, with three coming from Bryson Horne. Nacho Alvarez Jr. had a hit and an RBI, and Brandon Parker added a hit and scored a run.
Cory Acton contributed the only other hit while Kevin Kilpatrick Jr reached base twice on walks. Rome left 10 runners stranded on base and were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position in the loss.
Tyler Owens (0-2) suffered the loss after pitching three innings and allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Ryder Jones tossed one inning and gave up one run on one hit with two walks and a strikeout, and JJ Niekro went four frames and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Rome will look to get back in the win column on Thursday night when they square off again with the Grasshoppers (12-5) at 6:30 p.m.
In the opening game of the series on Tuesday:
Rome 7, Greensboro 2
After a 1-5 homestand, the Rome Braves needed to get things going in the right direction, and they were able to do that thanks to a victory on Tuesday night to open up a six-game road series at Greensboro.
Rome (6-9) scored a pair of runs in the top of the first to grab a quick lead. After scoring one in the top of the sixth to lead 3-1 and Greensboro (11-5) answering with one in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to 3-2, the Braves put the game away with a four-run seventh.
Geraldo Quintero had a huge night at the plate to lead Rome, going 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Nacho Alvarez was stellar as well with a pair of doubles, a stolen base and two RBIs.
Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. walked three times, stole a base and scored three runs, Keshawn Ogans drove in a run and Brandon Parker had a hit and scored a run.
Starter Ian Mejia (2-1) had a solid outing to earn the win by pitching six innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Patrick Halligan came on to work three innings of scoreless, hitless relief and earned his first save as he struck out two and walked one.