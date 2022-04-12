It wasn’t exactly the home opener the Rome Braves were hoping for on Tuesday night as they fell behind early against the big bats of Hudson Valley and could never recover in an 11-1 loss at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (2-2) allowed two runs in the top of the first as starter Luis De Avila gave up a two-out, two-run double to Hudson Valley’s TJ Rumfield. The visiting Renegades (3-1) then added one more in the third on an RBI-single by Cooper Bowman, but the Braves cut into the deficit in the bottom half of the inning thanks to an RBI-single by Cade Bunnell to make it 3-1.
That’s when Hudson Valley decided to start playing long ball as they connected for three homers over the next four innings. Everson Pereira started things off with a mammoth solo blast over the left-field fence and scoreboard in the fifth, Trey Sweeney made it 5-1 with a solo homer in the sixth and Rumfield added to his big night with a two-run shot in the seventh.
Hudson Valley finished their big offensive night with four runs in the ninth coming on bases-loaded walks drawn by Aldenis Sanchez and Spencer Henson and a two-run single by Sweeney.
De Avilan took the loss for Rome as he went 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking three.
The Braves used four pitchers in relief. Rolddy Munoz pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on three hits while striking out five. Ben Dum followed with two innings of relief as he gave up two runs on two hits and struck out two, and Marrick Crouse and Dylan Spain combined to pitch the ninth. Crouse went 2/3 of the inning and gave up four runs on one hit while striking out two and walking four, and Spain pitched the final 1/3 and gave up one hit.
Justyn-Henry Malloy was the lone Braves finishing with multiple hits as he went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Bunnell had the lone RBI on a hit, Cody Milligan had a hit and scored a run and Drew Campbell and Javier Valdes had a hit apiece.
Rumfield had a huge night offensively for Hudson Valley as he went 5-for-5 with a homer, a double and five RBIs. Sweeney finished a double shy of the cycle as he had three hits with a triple, homer and three RBIs. Tyler Hardman also had a double for the Renegades.
Edgar Barclay earned the win for Hudson Valley as he came on in relief in the fourth and went three scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while striking out four. Nelson Alvarez grabbed the save by pitching the final three innings and allowing no runs on two hits while striking out four. Blas Castano started and got a no decision as he pitched the first three innings and allowed a run on three hits and struck out five.
Rome will try to bounce back on Wednesday night as they once again host Hudson Valley at 7 p.m. The game is part of the Atlanta Braves World Series Trophy Tour as fans in attendance can see the trophy up close starting at 6 p.m. when gates open.