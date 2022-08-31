After scoring a run early on Wednesday, the Rome Braves offense struggled for the rest of the night and eventually lost 3-1 in 10 innings against Greenville at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (70-50, 34-20 in second half) tallied its lone run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead before the visiting Drive (46-75, 20-35) tied the game with a score in the fourth. That's the way things remained on the scoreboard until the 10th when Greenville scored a run on an error and added another on an RBI-single by Matthew Lugo which proved to be the game-winners.
Lugo finished with three hits, two RBIs and two stolen bases to lead the Greenville bats, and Gilberto Jimenez and Corey Rosier each added two hits apiece. Max Ferguson contributed a hit and scored a run as well.
Rome's offense was held to just five hits in the loss with Brandon Parker contributing one on an RBI single in the second inning. Tyler Tolve also had a hit and scored a run, Beau Philip added a hit, three walks and a stolen base and Brandol Mezquita and Caleb Durbin had the other two hits for the Braves.
Trey Riley (3-2) took the loss in relief for Rome as he pitched two innings and allowed two unearned runs on two hits while striking out two and walking two. He came on after Miguel Pena, Jake McSteen and Davis Schwab each pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen apiece.
Royber Salinas started for the Braves and pitched five innings in a no decision as he allowed one run on three hits with nine strikeouts.
Brendan Cellucci (2-4) got the win for Greenville as he tossed two scoreless, hitless innings of relief and walked one. Jacinto Arredondo earned his second save with a scoreless 10th as he struck out one and walked one.
With the series now tied at 1-1, Rome and Greenville will meet in Game 3 on Thursday at 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.