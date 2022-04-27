Rome got their longest outing by a starting pitcher so far season on Wednesday but couldn't put together enough offense to overcome the Greensboro Grasshoppers in a 3-1 loss at AdventHealth Stadium.
Hoffman went seven innings and gave up two runs on four hits while striking out five in a tough-luck loss to put his record at 1-1 as the Braves (10-7) celebrated Education Day with an early 11 a.m. start as youngsters from several area schools got the chance to take in the action.
Greensboro (7-10) struck for two runs in the fourth to initially take the lead thanks to an RBI-groundout by Henry Davis followed shortly after by a solo homer from Abrahan Gutierrez. The Grasshoppers added one more in the eighth to pad their lead on an RBI-double by Dariel Lopez.
Rome scored their lone run of the game in the bottom of the eighth on an error that brought home Drew Campbell, but they couldn't cut into the deficit any further.
Campbell was one of five Braves with hits in the loss and he also reached base twice on walks. Bryson Horne also had a hit and drew two walks, Vaughn Grissom, Javier Valdes and Christian Robinson contributed a hit apiece and Landon Stephens reached base twice on walks as well.
Rome will try to bounce back on Thursday night when they host Greensboro for the third game of a six-day homestand as first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.