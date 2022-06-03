A night after holding on for a tight win and taking a 2-1 lead in the series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the Rome Braves couldn’t keep the momentum going Friday as they fell behind early and couldn’t fully catch up in a 3-2 loss.
Rome (28-21) saw the visiting Hot Rods score one in the first and one in the second to take an early 2-0 lead. The Braves cut the deficit in half on a solo homer by Justyn-Henry Malloy in the bottom of the sixth, but Bowling Green (29-19) pushed the advantage back to two with an insurance run in the top of the eighth and held on from there.
Rome got a pinch-hit, two-out RBI single by Drew Campbell in the bottom of the ninth but then stranded runners on first and second to end the game.
Malloy was the lone Braves hitter with two hits in the loss. Along with Campbell’s RBI single, Beau Philip also had a hit and scored a run.
Royber Salinas took the loss for Rome to fall to 1-3 on the season after the starter went five innings and gave up two runs on five hits while striking out six.
Dylan Spain recorded two scoreless innings of relief as he didn’t allow a hit and struck out three, and Austin Smith pitched a scoreless ninth and struck out one. Alec Barger gave up an unearned run on one hit as he struck out one and walked one in his one inning of work in the eighth.
Mason Montgomery earned the win for Bowling Green to improve to 2-2 as he went five innings and didn’t allow a run on three hits while striking out nine. Graeme Stinson grabbed his first save after getting the final out of the game with a strikeout.
Kyle Manzardo had two hits and an RBI to lead the Hot Rods’ bats, Logan Driscoll contributed two hits and scored a run, Tanner Murray added a hit and scored a run and Alexander Ovalles drove in a run as well.
With the series now tied 2-2 and Rome trailing Bowling Green by 1½ games in the South Atlantic League South Division standings, the two teams will continue their series Saturday at 6 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium before wrapping up the six-game set Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.